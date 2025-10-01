Day 3 of Baku Climate Action Week 2025 kicks off

1 October 2025 10:09 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The third day of Baku Climate Action Week 2025 has officially begun.

Azernews reports that today’s session will feature keynote speeches by COP29 President and the Azerbaijani President’s Special Representative on Climate Issues, Mukhtar Babayev, as well as Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, among other high-level officials.

The day's agenda will focus on critical climate-related challenges, including agriculture and food security in the context of climate change, climate technologies, and the sustainable management of regional water resources.

It’s worth noting that Azerbaijan successfully hosted the first Baku Climate Action Week in 2024, held in partnership with London. That inaugural event served as a nationwide call to mobilize society in the lead-up to COP29, scheduled for November 2024.