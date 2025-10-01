Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan congratulates China on National Day

1 October 2025 10:41 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended congratulations to China on the occasion of its National Day, Azernews reports.

The post was shared on the ministry’s official social media account, stating:

