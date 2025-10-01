Azerbaijan congratulates China on National Day

1 October 2025 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Sincere congratulations to our strategic partner #China on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇨🇳 @MFA_China pic.twitter.com/xlU17ASZ8L

The post was shared on the ministry’s official social media account, stating:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended congratulations to China on the occasion of its National Day, Azernews reports.

