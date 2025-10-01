Azerbaijan congratulates China on National Day
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended congratulations to China on the occasion of its National Day, Azernews reports.
The post was shared on the ministry’s official social media account, stating:
Sincere congratulations to our strategic partner #China on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 1, 2025
Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇨🇳@MFA_China pic.twitter.com/xlU17ASZ8L
