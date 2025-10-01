Azerbaijan develops National Strategy for Efficient Water Management and Sustainability

1 October 2025 18:57 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan is preparing a comprehensive “National Strategy for the Efficient Use of Water Resources” aimed at establishing modern water management and water sustainability systems across the country. The primary goal of this strategy is to ensure the efficient, sustainable management, monitoring, and protection of Azerbaijan’s water resources.

Azernews reports that this was announced by Aliaga Azizov, Deputy Head of the Strategy, International Cooperation and Research Department and Head of the Science and Innovation Sector at the State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan (SAWR), during his speech at Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025).

Azizov outlined the key principles and objectives of the strategy, emphasizing that effective water resource management begins with accurate assessment. “This involves conducting hydrological and hydrogeological research, collecting data from studies, and implementing sensors and automated technologies to gather real-time information,” he stated.

The official further explained the next step as adopting an efficient water management model: “This means integrated management of all Azerbaijan’s water basins, including both trans-boundary and internal rivers. Basin-based planning and management are core principles, especially critical for the proper allocation of water to agriculture, which remains the country’s largest water consumer.”

Azizov also highlighted efforts to improve water use efficiency and reduce losses: “Currently, there are water losses and leakages in drinking and irrigation systems in Azerbaijan. One of the strategy’s goals is to minimize these losses by 2040. Additionally, 100% installation of water meters in drinking water systems will be ensured.”

Addressing regional water potential, he noted, “The efficient use of water resources in the Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur regions holds strategic importance. Numerous projects are underway to ensure water security in these areas.”

All principles and targets of the strategy are long-term, with implementation planned through 2040.