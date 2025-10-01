Azerbaijan begins certification of tourist guides for Garabagh and Chinese-speaking guides

1 October 2025 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Preparations are underway for the training and certification of tourist guides for the Garabagh region, alongside the development of online tourist guide commentaries for the area, Azernews reports.

The initiative also includes improving the quality of tourist guidance in the Baku-Absheron region and preparing Chinese-speaking guides to enhance services for international visitors.

The State Tourism Agency has already launched the relevant work and entrusted its implementation to the Public Union of the Azerbaijan Tourist Guides Association. A contract has been signed, with 118 thousand manats (approximately $69,000) allocated to the public union for the project.

This initiative is part of Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to strengthen the tourism sector in recently liberated territories and key regions frequented by international tourists.