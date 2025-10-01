Master class held for chess players heading to European Championship [PHOTOS]

1 October 2025 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Chess Federation has organized a master class for national chess players, Azernews reports.

Chess players between the ages of 14, 16, and 18, who will participate in the World Chess Championship, had a session with Rauf Mammadyarov, a three-time European champion and member of the national team.

Discussing preparation for prestigious tournaments, Rauf Mammadyarov analyzed various games and answered questions from the chess players.

Azerbaijani men's chess team will participate in the European Team Championship. Rauf Mammadyarov is included in the national team roster.

The European Team Chess Championship will take place in Batumi, Georgia, from October 4 to 15.

The event features separate Open and Women's sections, with each competition consisting of 9 rounds played under a Swiss system.

The 2025 European Team Chess Championship will showcase 75 teams, including 39 in the Open tournament and 36 in the Women's Championship.

Chess, for centuries, has been a popular game in Azerbaijan with ancient roots closely related to traditions. The country could preserve these traditions as chess remains a crucially popular sport for now.

To popularise this original game, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, who is also the chairman of the National Olympic Committee, signed in 2009 an executive order initiating a state-supported chess development program, covering the years 2009-2014.

The 42nd Chess Olympiad, held in Baku, is indeed an excellent example of great attention paid to the development of chess games in the country.

The large-scale event attracted a total of 1,587 participants, including 894 in the Open category and 693 in the Women's event, making the Baku Chess Olympiad a significant event.

Similarly, the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku captivated chess fans with its high-calibre competition and exhilarating matches.

Featuring a highly competitive lineup, the World Cup provided an exciting venue to display the remarkable skill and strategic finesse of elite chess players.

Approximately 206 competitors participated in the open section, along with 103 players in the women's competition.

The national chess players have always been taking high places at top-ranked tournaments.