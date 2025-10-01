Finance Minister discusses prospects for expanding cooperation with Algerian envoy

1 October 2025 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance, has met with Algeria’s ambassador to the country, Zakia Ighil, to discuss the development of bilateral ties, Azernews reports.

The sides hailed the successful progress of relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria in political, economic, energy, and other areas, while also exploring new prospects for strengthening cooperation.

Minister Babayev emphasized the importance of enhancing collaboration in the energy sector, supporting mutual investment initiatives, and boosting trade exchanges between the two nations.

Expressing appreciation for the warm reception, Ambassador Ighil noted that she would make every effort to further expand relations during her tenure in Azerbaijan.

Concluding the meeting, Minister Babayev wished the ambassador success in her diplomatic activity.