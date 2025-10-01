Azernews.Az

Small businesses established for another group of residents in liberated territories

1 October 2025 12:43 (UTC+04:00)
Small businesses established for another group of residents in liberated territories
Fifteen more residents of Aghdam, Khojaly, Lachin, Aghdara districts and Shusha city have been provided with goods and materials under the self-employment program, Azernews reports.

