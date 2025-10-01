National judo team ranks second at competition in Prague [PHOTOS]

1 October 2025 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani athletes have achieved impressive results at Prague European Open 2025, Azernews reports.

Mehram Imamverdiyev (81 kg) won a gold medal, while Konul Aliyeva (48 kg) and Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (52 kg) secured bronze medals.

Earlier, Islam Rahimov (66 kg) won a gold medal, Nazir Talibov (66 kg) took silver, and Hüseyn Allahyarov and Murad Muradli (both 60 kg) earned bronze medals.

In total, Azerbaijan achieved 2 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals, securing second place in the overall team ranking and first place in the men's competition.

The Prague European Open 2025 is a professional judo competition, part of the European Judo Union's continental tour.

Some 405 judokas from 35 countries participated in Prague European Open 2025.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelym Kotsoiev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.