Euronews highlights success of Baku Security Forum

1 October 2025 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Euronews has recently published a report on the success of the Baku Security Forum, underlining Azerbaijan’s growing role as a hub for international dialogue on global security issues, Azernews reports.

The third edition of the forum brought together representatives from more than 80 countries to exchange views on countering terrorism, cybercrime, disinformation, and humanitarian crises.

The report notes that the forum served as an important platform for global cooperation, emphasizing that modern security challenges require joint responses. “The speakers emphasized that global terrorist networks can only be effectively confronted through unified strategies of governments. The participation of the UN in the forum for the first time demonstrates the importance of the event in terms of developing real security measures. The delegates concluded that international cooperation is vital today to protect citizens, strengthen the resilience of states and develop trust between countries in a rapidly changing security environment,” Euronews stated.

The Baku Security Forum has steadily gained international recognition in recent years, with experts pointing out that its agenda reflects the pressing challenges of global security architecture and highlights Azerbaijan’s mediating role in fostering trust and collaboration.