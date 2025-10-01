Azerbaijan, Italy: strategic economic bond forged by history and energy

1 October 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

The economic relationship between Azerbaijan and Italy is not just a tale of trade figures and energy pipelines—it is a story of historical depth, strategic foresight, and mutual trust. These two nations, separated by geography but united by centuries of cultural and commercial exchange, have built a partnership that now stands as one of the most dynamic and forward-looking in the Euro-Caucasus region.

Historically, the Azerbaijani and Italian peoples have maintained close ties, dating back hundreds of years. From the days of the Silk Road to the Renaissance, trade and cultural exchanges flourished between East and West. It is this legacy of connectivity that laid the foundation for modern cooperation. When Azerbaijan declared independence in the early 1990s, Italy was among the first European countries to recognize its sovereignty—a gesture that signaled the beginning of a new era in bilateral relations.

Over the past three decades, this partnership has evolved into a robust economic alliance. Italy has consistently ranked among Azerbaijan’s top trading partners, and in 2025, the relationship reached new heights. In the first eight months of the year, trade turnover between the two countries hit $8.3 billion, accounting for nearly a quarter of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade. This figure is not just impressive—it is indicative of a deep and diversified economic engagement.

At the heart of this relationship lies energy. Italy is the largest importer of Azerbaijani oil and the second-largest recipient of its natural gas. The Southern Gas Corridor, and particularly the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), has become a strategic lifeline for Europe’s energy security, with Italy serving as a key entry point for Azerbaijani gas. This infrastructure not only strengthens bilateral ties but also positions Azerbaijan as a reliable energy supplier to the broader European market.

Yet, the partnership is not confined to hydrocarbons. Azerbaijan is actively pursuing economic diversification, and Italy has emerged as a vital collaborator in this effort. One of the most promising areas of cooperation is renewable energy. Azerbaijan has set an ambitious goal to export 4 gigawatts of green energy to Europe by 2040. This vision is backed by concrete agreements with European countries, including plans to transmit electricity via underwater cables across the Black Sea. Moreover, Azerbaijan is working with Central Asian nations to facilitate the export of their renewable energy through its territory, transforming the country into both an energy hub and a transit corridor.

This shift toward green energy is not merely a strategic pivot—it is a reflection of Azerbaijan’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. Italian companies, known for their technological expertise and environmental leadership, are well-positioned to support this transition. Already, Italian firms are involved in key infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan, including the development of power stations and the modernization of energy grids.

Beyond energy, the Azerbaijan–Italy partnership extends into infrastructure, manufacturing, education, and culture. Joint ventures and investment initiatives are growing, with Italian businesses increasingly viewing Azerbaijan as a gateway to the wider Caspian region. Educational exchanges and cultural collaborations further enrich the relationship, fostering mutual understanding and people-to-people connections.

Diplomatically, the two countries have maintained a steady and constructive dialogue. High-level visits, strategic agreements, and shared positions on regional issues have reinforced the sense of partnership. Italy’s support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and its active role in EU-Azerbaijan relations underscore the depth of political alignment.

Looking ahead, the potential for further cooperation is immense. As Azerbaijan continues to modernize its economy and expand its global footprint, Italy remains a trusted partner with the capacity and willingness to contribute. From smart cities to digital transformation, from agribusiness to tourism, the opportunities are vast and varied.

In a world facing complex challenges—from energy transitions to geopolitical tensions—the Azerbaijan–Italy economic relationship offers a model of resilience and strategic clarity. It is a partnership built not only on shared interests but on shared values: respect, reliability, and a commitment to progress.

As the global economy shifts toward sustainability and connectivity, Azerbaijan and Italy are not just keeping pace—they are setting the standard. Their alliance is a testament to what can be achieved when history, vision, and cooperation converge.