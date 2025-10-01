Baku appreciates Great Britain’s support in Baku-Yerevan normalization process

1 October 2025 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

Great to see Foreign Secretary @YvetteCooperMP and Minister @SDoughtyMP at @UKLabour conference in Liverpool and to thank them for UK's strong support to Azerbaijan🇦🇿-Armenia🇦🇲 normalisation. Azerbaijan🇦🇿-UK🇬🇧 strategic partnership unlocks new opportunities for our entire region. pic.twitter.com/dPGOtK5BgD

Azerbaijani Ambassador to London Elin Suleymanov shared this on her social media account following her meeting with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and the UK’s Minister of State for Europe, North America, and Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty during a conference in Liverpool.

Azerbaijan has expressed gratitude to Great Britain for its consistent support in the ongoing normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, Azernews reports.

