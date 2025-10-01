Azernews.Az

Wednesday October 1 2025

Baku appreciates Great Britain’s support in Baku-Yerevan normalization process

1 October 2025 16:08 (UTC+04:00)
Baku appreciates Great Britain’s support in Baku-Yerevan normalization process
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan has expressed gratitude to Great Britain for its consistent support in the ongoing normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to London Elin Suleymanov shared this on her social media account following her meeting with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and the UK’s Minister of State for Europe, North America, and Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty during a conference in Liverpool.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more