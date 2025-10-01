Azerbaijan at heart of Turkic integration: insights from OTS think-tank conference [INTERVIEW]

1 October 2025 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The 11th conference of think tanks from the Turkic States Organization (OTS) in Baku reflects more than routine diplomatic engagement; it underscores the growing strategic coherence of the Turkic World amid a period of global uncertainty. As multilateral institutions face mounting pressures and geopolitical competition intensifies across Central Eurasia, the OTS is positioning itself as a unique regional actor capable of leveraging shared culture, history, and economic interests to enhance stability and cooperation.

The conference highlighted how shared history, culture, and values create unique advantages for cooperation among Turkic states, while also addressing pressing issues such as geopolitical competition, the erosion of multilateral mechanisms, and transnational threats like cyberattacks and climate change. Participants emphasized the importance of strengthening unity, fostering economic and security collaboration, and exploring the potential for the OTS to act as a stabilizing force in the region and beyond.

Azernews spoke with Professor Vasa László, Senior Research Fellow at the Hungarian Institute for International Relations and Trade, to explore the significance of these forums, the potential of the OTS as a regional actor, and the implications for both member and observer states in navigating today’s global disorder.

- What does holding the 11th conference of OTS think tanks in Baku signal about Azerbaijan’s role within the Organization?

These OTS think-tank forums are always organized as a side event of the Sumit of OTS head of states. It was in Baku now, as the OTS Summit is organized by Azerbaijan. Sure, these events allow to focus on topics which are important for the host country. This time we were discussing how the OTS can act as regional actor during the global uncertainties. Connected to this, we also investigated the future ways of the integration of Turkic states.

- In the current era of global disorder, what unique advantages does the Turkic World have compared to other regional groupings?

The OTS countries share not only common economic and security interests but also a common culture, history, and experiences from the past. So these make it to a kind of family, instead of just a group of different countries with same actual interests. The like minded OTS countries recognized that among the uncertainties, they have to act united, as they will be stronger together.

- With global institutions under pressure and multilateralism fragmenting, can the OTS position itself as an alternative or complementary mechanism for regional stability?

Indeed, OTS countries play a crucial role in Central Eurasia’s stability. For instance, no other groupings can negotiate with the Taliban government in Afghanistan. OTS countries are also harmonizing their activities in the field of defense and security, moreover, in the related industries. The Middle Corridor affects all Turkic countries and this fact itself pushes the whole region towards stability.

- What role can observer states (such as Hungary and others) play in broadening the OTS’s influence beyond the Turkic geography?

Hungary as observer is as active within the OTS as the member countries, initiating new projects, e.g. the drought research institute, contributing equally to the Turkic Investment Fund and in Budapest is the only foreign diplomatic representation of the OTS, where the costs are covered by the Hungarian government. Hungary as an EU member, can be an excellent base for Turkic companies and organizations for their expansion and operations in Europe.

- How might competition among global powers in Central Asia and the South Caucasus affect the unity and strategic autonomy of the Turkic States?

Deepening the integration of the OTS is the best way to maintain and keep the sovereignty. The big players are more and more interested for the Turkic stats, due to their resources and the fact that the Middle Corridor goes through these countries. But with proper governance and harmonized foreign policies, these influence attempts can be handled.