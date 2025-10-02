FC Qarabag claims second win in UEFA Champions League [PHOTOS]

2 October 2025 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

FC Qarabag has secured an impressive 2-0 victory over Denmark's "Copenhagen" in UEFA Champions League Group Stage match, Azernews reports.

Played at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, the match saw the Azerbaijani champions dominate, with goals coming from Abdullah Zubir in the 28th minute and Emmanuel Addai in the 83rd minute to seal the win.

Zubir's early strike gave Qarabag the lead, while Addai's clinical finish in the second half ensured all three points for Azerbaijan's team.

The win was further backed by a solid performance in defense, with the team controlling the game and limiting Copenhagen's attacking threats.

Dutch FIFA referee Serdar Gozuboyuk officiated the match, ensuring a smooth and fair contest throughout.

With this victory, Qarabag now sits on 6 points in the group, occupying fourth place, a significant achievement for the Azerbaijani side in Europe's premier club competition.

Earlier, the team had earned a thrilling 3-2 victory over "Benfica" in Portugal, and this latest win keeps their hopes of advancing in the tournament alive.

Gurban Gurbanov's squad will now look ahead to their next challenge, facing "Athletic" (Bilbao) in Spain on October 22.

Note that FC Qarabag has boosted Azerbaijan's UEFA coefficient with its 2-0 victory over Denmark's "Copenhagen".

Thanks to this result, the team, has earned an additional 0.5 coefficient points for the country. As of now, Azerbaijan is ranked 25th with a total of 22,000 points.

In the UEFA rankings, Serbia holds the 24th spot with 22,375 points, while Slovakia is in 26th place with 21,375 points. England tops the UEFA rankings with 97,116 points.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans around the world. Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time.

The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.

The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League marks the 71st edition of Europe's top club football competition, and the 34th since it was rebranded from the European Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

The final will take place on May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.