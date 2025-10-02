Tech giants Samsung and SK Hynix partner with OpenAI for stargate project

2 October 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

On Wednesday, Samsung Group and SK Hynix Inc. officially signed letters of intent to participate in OpenAI’s ambitious Stargate initiative—a joint venture aimed at building next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure. The agreement was revealed during OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s visit to South Korea, where he is also scheduled to meet with President Lee Jae-myung to discuss the future of AI collaboration between OpenAI and the Korean tech ecosystem, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Samsung announced that multiple subsidiaries will contribute to the project, including Samsung Electronics, Samsung SDS, Samsung C&T, and Samsung Heavy Industries. These units will support OpenAI by supplying high-performance memory chips, as well as offering expertise in data center design, construction, and operations.

Similarly, SK Hynix, a global leader in DRAM and NAND flash memory, will provide advanced chips tailored for AI workloads and will participate in the development of a cutting-edge data center in southwestern South Korea.

In a noteworthy development, industry insiders suggest that this collaboration could result in one of the world’s most energy-efficient AI data centers, potentially powered in part by green hydrogen—a nod to both companies’ increasing focus on sustainable technology solutions.

The Stargate initiative is considered a strategic pillar in OpenAI’s long-term vision of building infrastructure capable of supporting artificial general intelligence (AGI), and the involvement of South Korea’s top tech players significantly raises the project's global profile.