BMW issues US vehicle recall due to safety concerns

1 October 2025 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

BMW of North America LLC is recalling 145,102 vehicles in the United States due to a potential safety hazard, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Wednesday. The recall affects several models, including the 2020 340i, X6; 2020–2025 840i; 2020–2022 740Li; 2019–2020 X7; and X5 vehicles, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

According to the NHTSA, the starter motor in these vehicles may overheat due to an electrical overload, which poses a risk of igniting combustible materials in the engine compartment and causing a fire.

Owners of the affected vehicles will begin receiving notification letters starting November 17. BMW dealers will replace the faulty engine starter free of charge.

This recall highlights the increasing complexity of modern vehicle electrical systems, especially as manufacturers incorporate more advanced technology and hybrid components, making early detection and resolution of such issues even more critical for safety.