Kazakhstan launches AI research university

1 October 2025 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A specialized research university focused on artificial intelligence will be established in Kazakhstan to train highly qualified professionals in the field, Azernews reports.

This directive was issued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the inaugural meeting of the Council for the Development of AI held in Astana.

“The educational institution should be granted a special status. Moreover, it is essential to involve leading universities from around the world as partners,” Tokayev emphasized.

The head of state also stated that the government is expected to present detailed proposals on the matter by the end of the year.

“The primary goal of the new university is to train experts capable of applying AI technologies across all sectors of the economy. The institution should serve as a hub for knowledge, research, innovation, and international collaboration,” the President added.

Kazakhstan aims to become a regional leader in AI development, leveraging its unique position as a bridge between Europe and Asia, and plans to integrate AI solutions into industries such as energy, agriculture, and smart city infrastructure.