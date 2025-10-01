Hyundai sales grow on premium and SUV models

1 October 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea’s largest automaker, announced on Wednesday that its sales rose by 8.3% in September compared to the same month last year, driven primarily by strong demand for high-end and sport utility vehicle (SUV) models, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

The company sold 372,298 vehicles in September, up from 336,140 units in September 2024, according to an official statement.

Domestic sales surged 18.3% to 66,001 units, compared to 55,805 a year earlier, while overseas sales increased 6.4% to 306,297 units from 287,872.

The top-selling model in the domestic market was the Avante sedan with 7,657 units sold, followed by the Santa Fe SUV with 5,763 units, and the Grandeur sedan at 5,398 units.

From January to September, Hyundai’s total sales increased by 1.1%, reaching 3,110,909 vehicles, up from 3,075,720 in the same period last year.

“Strong sales of our flagship models have continued to drive year-on-year global growth,” said a Hyundai Motor spokesperson. “We will continue to expand our market share steadily by launching new vehicles with exceptional product appeal.”

Hyundai has been aggressively investing in electric and hybrid SUVs, positioning itself as a major player in the growing eco-friendly vehicle market, which is expected to be a key driver of future growth worldwide.