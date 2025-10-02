Baku–Rome relations enter new phase as leaders advance strategic cooperation

2 October 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic continue to reinforce a partnership rooted in mutual strategic interests—particularly in energy, education, and regional diplomacy. The recent official visit of Italian President Sergio Mattarella to Baku underscores a deepening alliance between the two nations, reflecting not only historical cooperation but a growing alignment of political will and shared vision for the future.

Italy has reaffirmed its position as Azerbaijan’s primary oil export destination in Europe, importing over 9 million tonnes in the first eight months of 2025 — a remarkable 47.7% rise year-on-year, reflecting deepening economic interdependence. The importance of this energy-driven relationship was a focal point of discussions held on September 30 in Baku, during a formal state visit that symbolized the maturing ties between Baku and Rome.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed President Mattarella with full state honors in a square adorned with the national flags of both nations - a visual representation of a diplomatic partnership that has grown more strategic and multifaceted over the last decade.

During the expanded bilateral meeting, President Aliyev emphasized the significance of Mattarella’s second visit to Azerbaijan, calling it a "manifestation of the relations of friendship and partnership between Italy and Azerbaijan." He highlighted that cooperation now spans multiple sectors - “from energy to industrial production” - and is guided by the Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed five years ago.

"Our collaboration is of truly strategic importance," President Aliyev said, stressing that the declaration is not a symbolic gesture, but a roadmap that is “being fully implemented.”

For his part, President Mattarella expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality and reiterated Italy’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. Recalling his first visit to Baku seven years ago, he noted that it had laid the groundwork for Italian support of the Southern Gas Corridor and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP)—a crucial energy infrastructure delivering Caspian gas to European markets.

"During that visit, we were able to provide significant support to TAP. I am grateful to you for that," Mattarella told Ilham Aliyev, affirming that energy cooperation remains “crucially important” to both economies.

Energy has long been the cornerstone of Italy-Azerbaijan relations. With Italy as the primary European importer of Azerbaijani oil and a key stakeholder in the TAP pipeline, both sides reiterated the importance of expanding existing infrastructure and deepening cooperation in the renewable energy transition.

President Aliyev made it clear that while both countries can “rightly congratulate each other on the results already achieved”, the vision ahead is broader. He pointed to upcoming energy projects involving not only bilateral efforts but also the European Union as a whole.

“The implementation of new projects in the energy sector... is very important,” he said, expressing optimism about Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable energy partner for Europe amid ongoing global supply challenges.

Perhaps the most symbolic development of this visit was not in hydrocarbons, but in higher education. On October 1, the two presidents inaugurated the first academic buildings of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Baku—a joint educational initiative that has moved from vision to reality in just three years.

Described by President Aliyev as a “friendship project”, the university aims to serve as a hub for academic exchange, innovation, and cultural diplomacy. Hundreds of Azerbaijani students are already enrolled, with Italian partner universities playing a central role in curriculum design and academic governance.

"They will become ambassadors of Italian-Azerbaijani friendship," President Aliyev noted, highlighting how education is shaping a new generation of leaders familiar with both cultures.

President Mattarella echoed the sentiment, saying the university “demonstrates the magnitude and strength of our collaboration,” which now extends well beyond economics and energy into culture, youth engagement, and intellectual exchange.

Another theme woven into the visit was the broader geopolitical context—particularly Azerbaijan’s evolving relationship with the European Union. Italy has been a consistent advocate for closer Azerbaijan-EU ties, a role acknowledged with gratitude by Aliyev.

“Italy has always supported our efforts to build closer relations with the European Union,” he said, framing Rome as both a partner and a bridge between Baku and Brussels.

President Mattarella’s remarks also carried a clear message of support. He welcomed Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29 and praised the leadership shown during international climate negotiations, noting the global relevance of decisions adopted in Baku. He also congratulated President Aliyev on the progress achieved in the Washington-led Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, signaling European interest in regional stability.

The official visit concluded not just with handshakes and ceremonies, but with tangible progress across key sectors. From the strategic continuity in energy trade to the symbolic depth of educational cooperation, Azerbaijan and Italy are crafting a partnership that blends pragmatism with long-term vision.

As President Aliyev put it, “Our relations are crucial for the development of the region… and have a positive impact on our relations with the European Union.” The state visit of President Mattarella was both a reaffirmation of this trajectory and a step forward in building a resilient, multifaceted alliance in an increasingly complex global landscape.