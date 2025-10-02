Studio Mansory customizes Lamborghini for F1 driver

2 October 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Mansory tuning studio has revealed images of a heavily modified Lamborghini Revuelto. While the project is described as unique, it is part of Mansory’s Initiative corporate program. The atelier takes special pride in this particular build, as the customized supercar belongs to Esteban Ocon, the Formula 1 driver for the Haas team, Azernews reports.

Mansory introduced the Initiative refinement program for hybrid supercars in December last year. As part of this program, most of the standard body panels are replaced with lightweight forged carbon fiber components, enhancing the car’s aggressive aesthetics and significantly increasing downforce.

Under the hood, the program also offers performance upgrades to the Revuelto’s 6.5-liter V12 engine. Its power output has been boosted from 825 to 880 horsepower, shaving 0.1 seconds off the coupe’s 0–100 km/h acceleration time, making it even more thrilling on the road.

Esteban Ocon’s supercar stands out from other Revuelto builds in the program thanks to its exclusive red and black color scheme, complemented by exposed forged carbon fiber elements. While no detailed interior photos have been released, early glimpses suggest the cabin has been fully customized to match the exterior’s bold colors.

Although Mansory has not disclosed the project's exact cost, the studio highlighted the unique relationship forged with Ocon. In a sign of mutual respect, the driver has proudly placed the Mansory Initiative logo on a section of his racing helmet — a rare gesture that goes beyond a typical customer-supplier relationship.

Mansory’s carbon fiber expertise not only improves performance but also reduces the car’s weight by up to 50 kg compared to the original panels, which can noticeably improve handling — a crucial advantage for a supercar owned by a professional race driver.