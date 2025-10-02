President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 7th EPC Summit

2 October 2025 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

The opening ceremony of the 7th Summit of the European Political Community has begun in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government attending the Summit.