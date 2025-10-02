Azerbaijan significantly contributes to Europe’s energy security, says SOCAR President

2 October 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan has played a crucial role in enhancing Europe's energy security, according to Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Azernews reports that he made these remarks during the opening ceremony of the KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum held in Astana.

“We have increased our gas supply to Europe by approximately 60%, without relying on any financial support from either European institutions or the European Union itself,” Najaf said. “However, to ensure the stability of these supplies and to further expand volumes, it is essential to upgrade and expand the gas pipeline infrastructure. This requires long-term contractual commitments from European buyers, as well as financial support from EU institutions and European financial organizations.”

Najaf also highlighted the current uncertainty in Europe's stance on natural gas:

“On one hand, there is a stated need for gas, but there is no clear consensus—some say this need will continue until 2030, others suggest 2035. Without concrete guarantees, we cannot finance hydrocarbon production projects. These investments are not made for one-year supply cycles. The gas industry requires long-term contracts to justify investments in production and ensure supply security.”

The SOCAR president reiterated Azerbaijan’s readiness to increase exports to Europe, provided there is mutual commitment from the European side:

“We are fully prepared to boost gas exports to Europe—but this must be based on cooperation. Firstly, through long-term contracts, and secondly, through joint investments in expanding infrastructure.”

Referring to past requests from Europe, Najaf emphasized:

“Nearly three years ago, our European partners asked us to increase gas supplies. We agreed to double exports—on the condition that there would be support for financing the expansion of pipelines and infrastructure. The existing infrastructure—namely the Southern Gas Corridor—was built at the expense of Azerbaijan and its partners. We assumed all the associated risks, and until 2022, did not even raise the issue of expansion. We simply did our part and supplied the gas. But when Europe began demanding more, it became a critically important issue for them.”