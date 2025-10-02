Azerbaijan shines at CIS Games with outstanding medal haul

2 October 2025 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's athletes have delivered a remarkable performance, securing 12 gold, 8 silver, and 10 bronze medals across a variety of disciplines at third CIS Games, Azernews reports.

This strong medal count positioned Azerbaijan among the top nations in the competition. Wrestling, taekwondo, and badminton were particularly strong areas for Azerbaijan, with the country's athletes dominating these events and securing the majority of the medals.

The country's boxing team also had a highly successful campaign, contributing significantly to the overall medal tally.

Azerbaijan performed admirably in swimming and athletics, with athletes securing podium finishes.

The country holds second place with 62 medals, comprising 8 gold, 21 silver, and 33 bronze.

Currently, Russia tops the medal table with a total of 96 medals, including 64 gold, 19 silver, and 13 bronze.

Belarus is in third position with 52 medals, made up of 7 gold, 19 silver, and 26 bronze.

To date, athletes from six countries have won medals at the 3rd CIS Games, while a total of 13 countries are participating in the competition.

Azerbaijan is proudly hosting the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games from September 28 to October 8, 2025, marking a landmark event in the region's sports calendar.

This multi-sport competition brings together athletes from CIS member states as well as invited nations, fostering a spirit of friendship, collaboration, and athletic excellence.

For the first time in the history of the CIS Games, the events are being held across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.

Each city is hosting competitions in various sports, with Ganja, the country's second-largest city, serving as the main hub and officially designated as the CIS Sports Capital for 2025.

A total of 23 sports are being contested across 12 venues, offering a diverse and comprehensive athletic program.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries are participating in the CIS Games.

To engage younger audiences, event mascots Babir and Leyla are energizing the atmosphere and drawing enthusiasm from fans of all ages.