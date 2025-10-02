Azerbaijan, Spain speakers discuss parliamentary cooperation at G20 summit [PHOTOS]

2 October 2025 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, held a meeting with the Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, Francina Armengol, within the framework of the 11th Summit of the Speakers of the Parliaments of the G20 countries in Cape Town, Azernews reports.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova recalled her first official visit to Spain in May and her earlier meeting with Francina Armengol, noting that mutual visits and exchanges provide valuable opportunities for strengthening bilateral ties. She stressed that the current meeting contributes to the further development of relations between the two countries and their parliaments.

Both sides highlighted the importance of deepening cooperation between legislative bodies and noted that contacts between parliamentary delegations could make a positive contribution to bilateral relations.

Gafarova also briefed her Spanish counterpart on the situation in the region, including the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as restoration and reconstruction activities in the liberated territories. In turn, Armengol congratulated on the initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and expressed Spain’s support for efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus.

The meeting further addressed issues of mutual interest.