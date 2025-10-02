Culture Ministry announces republican competition of artistic reading

2 October 2025 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, with support from the Scientific, Methodological, and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM), the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union, and in partnership with publishing houses Qanun and MİMTA, has announced the Republican Competition of Artistic Reading "Poetry of Khazri," Azernews reports. This competition is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Nabi Khazri.

The 100th anniversary of the People's Poet, playwright, public figure, and laureate of the State Prize Nabi Khazri was widely celebrated at the state level last year. This year, events dedicated to the anniversary continue.

The competition is organized with the goal of identifying talented readers, developing their creative potential, raising interest in the art of artistic reading, enhancing the literary and aesthetic taste of young people, and popularizing the work of the People's Poet Nabi Khazri.

Competition Conditions:

The competition is open to individuals aged 18 to 35;

Those wishing to participate must submit an application by filling out the online registration form (https://form.jotform.com/poeziyaxezrisimusabiqe/form) by October 25, 2025;

Registered participants must recite one poem by the People's Poet Nabi Khazri and send it in audiovisual format to the Telegram channel "Poetry of Khazri" (https://t.me/poeziya_xezrisi).

The initial selection of submitted works will be held online. Participants who pass this stage will be invited to the second, in-person stage of the competition.

The jury will determine the winner at the second stage. The winners will be awarded diplomas and cash prizes.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.