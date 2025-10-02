President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

2 October 2025 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Azernews reports.

"Dear Shavkat Miromonovich,

Dear Brother,

I am deeply pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations and to convey my most sincere wishes to you and, through you, to the brotherly people of Uzbekistan on the occasion of a significant milestone – the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan. Although our diplomatic relations span a history of thirty years, the traditions of unity, solidarity, mutual respect, and support between our brotherly peoples have been passed down from century to century and generation to generation. It is particularly gratifying that interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, built on the solid foundations of shared roots, history, language, culture, religious-spiritual values, and brotherhood, have dynamically developed over the past period, rising to the highest level – that of an alliance. The agreement we signed last year is a crucial historic document that formalizes and eternalizes the natural alliance between our two independent, strong, and sovereign states. I would like to particularly emphasize your exceptional role and contributions in strengthening and elevating the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan unity and partnership to this level.

Today, Uzbekistan is a country that has earned great prestige and trust not only in the region but also on the international stage. As a brotherly nation, we take great pride in witnessing the remarkable transformations, socio-economic development, the strengthening of the country’s economic potential, and the growing global image of Uzbekistan under your determined leadership.

Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations encompass a multifaceted cooperation agenda. We are delighted by the continuous expansion and enrichment of our mutually beneficial cooperation in political, economic, trade, industrial, energy, transport-logistics, security, investment, agricultural, humanitarian, and other fields. The unprecedented achievements we have attained in a short period through bilateral cooperation contribute to the progress of our countries, the well-being of our peoples, regional cooperation, and overall prosperity and stability.

The people of Azerbaijan will never forget Uzbekistan’s consistent support and just stance in upholding Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders in accordance with the norms and principles of international law and the requirements of relevant UN Security Council resolutions. I once again express my deep gratitude to you for your repeated visits to our liberated territories, your support for the construction of a school in Fuzuli named after the great son of the Uzbek people, Mirzo Ulugbek, the establishment of a joint sewing enterprise in Khankendi, and other initiatives that strengthen our bilateral relations. We regard these as a vivid symbol of brotherly Uzbekistan’s support for the restoration of Karabakh and, at the same time, of our solidarity and brotherhood.

Just as in our bilateral relations, our countries’ joint efforts in addressing important issues on a multilateral basis are commendable. The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan within international organizations, based on mutual trust and support, continues successfully. Our shared perspectives on regional and international issues, our common goals and aspirations, and the support we provide each other in addressing challenges serve the interests of our peoples and our states.

Currently, Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and the Caspian region are transforming into a single geopolitical region. The robust relations and effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan undoubtedly play a significant role in the positive processes unfolding in this geographic region.

Dear Brother,

I highly value the special attention and hospitality shown to me during each of my visits to your enchanting country, as well as the genuine brotherhood reflected in our relations. I fondly recall our meetings held in an atmosphere of warmth and sincerity.

I am confident that, driven by the unyielding will of our brotherly peoples, who are bound by unbreakable ties, we will successfully continue our joint efforts to preserve and strengthen the noble traditions of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan interstate relations and to deepen our alliance.

On this momentous historic anniversary, I once again extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, wishing you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and lasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Uzbekistan," the letter reads.