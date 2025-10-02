Drug smuggling attempt prevented on Azerbaijan-Iran border
A violation of the state border from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan was prevented in the service area of the “Horadiz” border detachment of the State Border Service, Azernews reports.
As a result of joint border search and operational measures conducted by the State Border Service and the State Customs Committee, a total of 15 kilograms 200 grams of marijuana and 1,490 methadone M-40 pills containing narcotics were discovered and seized. The contraband was being smuggled across the border with the intent of illegal circulation inside Azerbaijan.
The State Border Service emphasized that such operations demonstrate the country’s determination to combat drug trafficking, which poses a threat to both national security and public health. It was also underlined that the Azerbaijani side continues to strengthen cooperation between border and customs authorities to ensure effective control over the state border, particularly in areas vulnerable to smuggling attempts.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!