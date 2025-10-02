Ombudsman's Office highlights its publications and awareness activities at Baku Int'l Book Fair [PHOTOS]

2 October 2025 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the 11th Baku International Book Fair, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) held a presentation on October 1, Azernews reports. The event showcased the Ombudsman's publications and awareness-raising activities.

At the event, the head of the Legal Awareness Sector of the Ombudsman's Office, Mugalib Mahmudov, provided information about the awareness-raising activities carried out by the Ombudsman. He spoke about the work done in areas such as citizens' rights and freedoms, children's rights, gender equality, the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities, and the promotion of international human rights documents.

He noted that the institution regularly prepares and distributes various publications, brochures, and booklets among the public, and also holds awareness-raising events aimed at increasing the legal knowledge of young people.

At the event, Vali Guliyev, acting head of the Analysis and Monitoring Sector of the Department of Access to Information of the Ombudsman's Office, provided detailed information about the Ombudsman's activities in this field. He stated that ensuring citizens' right to access information, cases of violations of this right, and the information access opportunities for vulnerable population groups are always at the center of attention.

A representative of the Ombudsman's Office added that expanding information access opportunities for vulnerable groups—such as persons with disabilities, low-income families, children, and elderly people—and presenting information in accessible formats for them is one of the priority areas.

Then, Azer Isali, Senior Advisor of the Child Rights Protection Sector of the Department of Human Rights Protection of the Ombudsman's Office, talked about the protection of children's rights, the awareness-raising activities carried out in this area, and the publications prepared. He emphasized that the work done in the field of protecting children's rights serves to educate them, increase their legal knowledge, and ensure their growth in a healthy environment. Azer Isali also highlighted that the Ombudsman's Office prepares various brochures, booklets, and educational materials to promote national and international legislation on children's rights.

Shahla Aslanova, Chief Advisor of the Department of Cooperation with International Organizations and Civil Society Institutions of the Ombudsman's Office, discussed the projects implemented by the institution in cooperation with international organizations, joint work with civil society institutions, and awareness-raising activities. She noted that the joint activities in the field of human rights protection and promotion make a significant contribution to raising public awareness.

On the initiative of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan, books, leaflets, and booklets dedicated to legal awareness were prepared and published in various languages – Azerbaijani, Russian, English, Ukrainian, and French – from 2002 to 2025.

In total, during the Ombudsman's activities, 278 publications have been printed and presented to a wide readership, including one electronic edition. Of these, 190 are books, 79 are leaflets and booklets, and 9 are posters.