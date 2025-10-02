Azerbaijan Chess Federation leadership meets with national team

2 October 2025 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Mahir Mammadov, has met with the members of the women's national chess team, Azernews reports.

President of Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov expressed interest in the team's preparations for the upcoming European Team Championship, which will take place in Batumi in a few days, and wished the Azerbaijani team success.

The meeting was attended by the First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Faiq Hasanov, the national team captain, Ilaha Gadimova, and coaches Nijat Abasov and Gadir Huseynov.

The Azerbaijani women's team includes Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Ayan Allahverdiyeva.

The continental championship will begin on October 5.

The European Team Chess Championship will take place in Batumi, Georgia, from October 4 to 15.

The event features separate Open and Women's sections, with each competition consisting of 9 rounds played under a Swiss system.

The 2025 European Team Chess Championship will showcase 75 teams, including 39 in the Open tournament and 36 in the Women's Championship.