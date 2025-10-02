Baku hosts int'l conference on 'Role of libraries in preserving National and Spiritual Values' [PHOTOS]

2 October 2025 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An international conference themed "The Role of Libraries in Preserving National and Spiritual Values" has been held as part of the 11th Baku International Book Fair, organized by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Azerbaijan National Library, Azernews reports. The event took place at Baku Expo Center.

The conference was opened by Professor Karim Tahirov, Director of the Azerbaijan National Library, who stated that the increasing interest in books in recent years is a matter of pride. He emphasized that libraries are not only a storage place for national and spiritual values but also play a crucial role in their reliable preservation and transmission to future generations.

The professor further noted that books and publications are key components of national and spiritual values. Therefore, it is important to increase attention to their protection and preservation. Libraries play a significant role in the implementation of this mission.

The Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, People's Artist Polad Bulbuloglu, emphasized that books have always been preserved in Azerbaijan and various countries around the world.

He also pointed out the importance of international book fairs and stressed the need to increase young people's interest in books. He stated that the primary goal is the preservation of books and the national and spiritual values.

Speakers at the conference included Ayhan Tuğlu, Director of the Turkish National Library, Dr. Afet Abbasova, Director of the Presidential Library of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Doctor of Philology, Professor, Mohamed Adil Embarsh, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Azerbaijan, Associate Professor Alamdar Jabbarli, Dean of the Faculty of Information and Documentation Management at Baku State University, and Seham Alezam, Director of the Kuwait National Library.

The speakers highlighted that libraries are sacred places that unite the memory, knowledge, and culture of a nation and preserve books. They emphasized that the preservation of national and spiritual values reflects respect for our history, present, and future. The speeches particularly highlighted the attention and care given to libraries by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The importance of the Baku International Book Fair was also noted, as well as the need for establishing connections between libraries.

A video dedicated to the Azerbaijan National Library was also presented during the event. The conference continued with presentations.

Deputy Director of the Department of Scientific Work and Library-Information Services of the Azerbaijan National Library Edibe Ismailova, spoke on "The Activities of the National Library of Azerbaijan in the Preservation of Cultural Heritage," Samira El Malizi, Director of the National Library of the Kingdom of Morocco, presented "Preserving the Past, Inspiring the Future: The Commitment of the National Library of Morocco," Ayhan Tuğlu, Director of the National Library of the Republic of Turkiye, gave a speech on "The Role of Libraries in the Protection of Cultural Heritage: The National Library of the Republic of Turkiye," Dr. Afet Abbasova, Director of the Presidential Library of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, talked about "Libraries – Bridges that Lead Our Values into the Future," Seham Alezam, Director of the Kuwait National Library, spoke on "From Heritage to the Future: The Role of the Kuwait National Library in the Cultural Field," Dr. Huseyn Huseynov, Director of the Central Scientific Library of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, and Doctor of Technical Sciences, discussed "The Role of Libraries in the Preservation and Development of National and Spiritual Values," Associate Professor Mubariz Mammadli, Director of the Republic Scientific-Technical Library under the State Agency for Intellectual Property of the Republic of Azerbaijan, presented "The Protection of Azerbaijan’s Scientific and Cultural Property at the Republic Scientific-Technical Library," and Aygün Koçak, Head of the Department of Research in Library Science and Methodical Support at the Azerbaijan National Library, presented "Precious Istanbul Publications Preserved at the Azerbaijan National Library (Rare Works from the 18th–19th Centuries)."

Note that the 11th Baku International Book Fair will run until October 7 at the Baku Expo Center.

This year's fair, themed "Technoman: yesterday's legend, today's event", creates opportunities for broad discussions on the impact of technology on human life in the scientific and cultural context of the modern era.

The fair features participation from 41 foreign organizations from 18 countries and more than 100 local publishing, printing, and book-related institutions.

Throughout the fair, a variety of events are organized, including masterclasses for children and adults, book presentations on inclusion and other relevant topics, book signings, conferences, symposiums, contests, reading and music hours, and collaboration platforms for stakeholders in the book industry.

More than 250 events in various formats are being held over the course of the fair.

Prominent writers and scholars from countries such as Turkiye, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Lithuania, Qatar, and others will also take part.

Special shuttle buses will be available for visitors from the "Elmlər Akademiyası," "28 May," and "Koroglu" metro stations to the Baku Expo Center. Admission to the fair is free of charge.

The book fair is open daily from 10:00 to 20:00.