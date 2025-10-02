Heydar Aliyev Foundation opens modern school in Khazar district [PHOTOS]

2 October 2025 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has inaugurated another modern educational facility in the capital, this time in Baku’s Khazar district. The newly rebuilt school, Secondary School No. 324, was originally constructed in 2007 but had since fallen into disrepair and become unsuitable for use.

Due to overcrowding, the school had been operating in three shifts and lacked essential facilities such as workshops and laboratories. To address these shortcomings, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation launched large-scale reconstruction and renovation works in September 2024.

As part of the project, the number of classrooms was expanded and new specialized laboratories for physics, chemistry, and biology were established, alongside rooms for computer science, military training, and technology. The building was also equipped with a library, cafeteria, gymnasium, sports grounds, and an auditorium.

In addition, landscaping and greening works were carried out on the school grounds. The modernized school is now ready to welcome teachers and students in the new academic year.