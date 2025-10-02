Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant launches with installation of first panel

2 October 2025 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A ceremony was held to mark the installation of the first solar panel at the Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant, a major renewable energy project with a planned capacity of 445 megawatts, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials, including Head of Bilasuvar District Executive Authority Faiq Qurbanov, Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) Javid Abdullayev, Deputy Chairman of “Azerenerji” OJSC Rustam Gasimov, Chief Operating Officer of “Masdar” Abdulaziz Alobaidli, and CEO of SOCAR Green Elmir Musayev. Each delivered opening remarks at the ceremony.

Following the speeches, VIP guests symbolically participated in the installation of the first panel and signed commemorative solar panels to mark the occasion.

Two specially designated commemorative panels were also showcased during the ceremony. These were signed by attending dignitaries and will remain on display as a symbolic representation of the project’s launch. Group photos were taken as part of the formal proceedings.

Officials from the Ministry of Energy and the Bilasuvar District Executive Authority were also present at the event.

The Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant spans a total area of 1,400 hectares. It will feature over 943,000 bifacial solar panels manufactured by China’s JA Solar, capable of generating electricity from both sides. The high-efficiency panels, each with a capacity of 625–630 watts, will be delivered and installed in stages.

The plant will be equipped with 8,131 single-axis tracking systems to optimize solar energy capture throughout the day. Once operational, panel cleaning will be performed automatically using specialized equipment.

The solar power plant is scheduled to be commissioned next year.