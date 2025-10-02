Azernews.Az

Thursday October 2 2025

Samsung leads Azerbaijan’s tablet market in September

2 October 2025 13:02 (UTC+04:00)
Samsung leads Azerbaijan’s tablet market in September
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Samsung’s market position grew by 0.26 percentage points compared to August. However, in annual terms, the company lost 3.99 percentage points, marking a 9% decline year-on-year.

