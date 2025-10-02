Azerbaijan takes part in New Silk Road Forum in Almaty [PHOTOS]

2 October 2025 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan actively participated in the VII International Transport and Logistics Business Forum “New Silk Road,” held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister Rahman Hummatov. The discussions at the international forum focused on strengthening transport cooperation, developing transnational corridors, and unlocking the logistics potential of the region.

Within the framework of the forum, a panel session on “Transport connectivity and synchronization of transport corridors” was organized, along with the VIII meeting of transport ministers of the Organization of Turkic States. In addition, the heads of delegations of the countries along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor) convened for a dedicated meeting.

The event concluded with the signing of a number of important agreements aimed at improving regional transport infrastructure. These included an Action Plan to eliminate bottlenecks in the railway segment of the TITR, a protocol on the meeting of delegations regarding the Trans-Caspian route, and a communiqué summarizing the results of the VIII meeting of OTS transport ministers.

The forum once again underlined the strategic role of the Middle Corridor as a vital Eurasian route linking China, Central Asia, and Europe, and highlighted Azerbaijan’s role as a key participant in regional transport connectivity initiatives.