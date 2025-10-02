Construction sector generates over 328 mln manat in 1st half of year

2 October 2025 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The construction sector in Azerbaijan brought in more than 328 million manat in revenue during the first half of the year, according to Read Qasimov, Head of the Baku City Main Department of Architecture and Urban Planning under the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

Azernews reports that Qasimov made these remarks during a public discussion organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) on the topic: “Current Procedures, Time, and Costs for Obtaining Construction and Operation Permits – Challenges and Optimization Opportunities.”

He emphasized that the development of cities and the construction sector remains one of Azerbaijan’s strategic priorities:

“Innovative approaches are being implemented to make business processes more transparent and accessible for entrepreneurs across various sectors,” he added.