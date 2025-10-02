Booby-trap device neutralized in Shusha village [PHOTOS]

2 October 2025 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) has reported the discovery and neutralization of an explosive booby-trap device during a house clearance operation in the village of Kichik Galadara, Shusha region, Azernews reports.

According to the agency, two F-1 hand grenades were found on the roof of the house, set in combat condition with a tripwire connected to a pillar and the entrance door. The device was successfully neutralized by ANAMA specialists, ensuring the safety of the area.

Authorities note that booby-trap mines and improvised explosive devices continue to be regularly encountered during ongoing mine clearance operations in the liberated territories.

ANAMA has once again urged citizens to avoid entering areas and facilities whose safety is not confirmed and to refrain from touching unfamiliar objects.