Total volume of Kazakh oil transported via Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline announced

2 October 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Since the signing of the transit agreement on the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline route, the subsidiaries of KazMunayGas and SOCAR—Kazmortransflot and ASCO—have jointly transported approximately 3.4 million tons of Kazakh oil on a parity basis, Azernews reports.

This achievement was highlighted during a meeting in Astana between the Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas, Askhat Khasenov, and the President of SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf.

At the talks, the parties reviewed the current state and future prospects of hydrocarbon transportation, as well as cooperation in digitalization and industrial safety.

It was emphasized that within the framework of quadrilateral memorandums signed between KazMunayGas, SOCAR, Tatneft, and Uzbekneftegaz, specialists are actively exchanging experience on the application of digital solutions in production. In addition, the companies are jointly implementing measures to improve occupational safety and ensure rapid response to man-made emergencies.

KazMunayGas reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation with SOCAR, aimed at developing the transit potential of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, as well as expanding Kazakhstan’s oil exports to international markets.