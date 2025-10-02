Customs officials exposed in Iran–Azerbaijan smuggling scheme

2 October 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Officials involved in a large-scale smuggling operation of medicines and tobacco products between Iran and Azerbaijan have been identified, according to a joint statement by the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports.

The investigation revealed that Vusal Huseynov, an inspector of the Bilasuvar Customs Department, and Asif Hajimuradov, a cynologist at the “Azerterminalcomplex” Association, colluded with Azerbaijani citizen Etibar Hatamli and Iranian citizen Jafar Rezeyan. Using their official positions, the group facilitated the illegal transfer of medicines not registered with the state — including those containing potent and psychotropic substances — as well as tobacco products without excise stamps. The total value of the smuggled goods amounted to 400,000 manats (about $235,000).

According to the authorities, the smuggled items were brought from Iran and handed over to relevant individuals inside Azerbaijan.

Based on the collected evidence, Huseynov, Hajimuradov, Hatamli and Rezeyan were charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code, including illegal trafficking of large quantities of medicines and psychotropic substances, smuggling, illegal import of excise goods, and abuse of official authority leading to grave consequences.

By court decision, Huseynov, Hajimuradov and Hatamli were placed under arrest, while Rezeyan received a different preventive measure not related to detention.

The Prosecutor General’s Office and the State Customs Committee stressed that investigative and operational measures are continuing to fully uncover the scope of the smuggling network.