President Ilham Aliyev attends opening plenary session of 7th EPC Summit [PHOTOS]

2 October 2025 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

On October 2, the opening plenary session of the 7th Summit of the European Political Community is underway in Copenhagen, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!