President of Uzbekistan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

2 October 2025 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Dear brother,

Your Excellency, I am deeply pleased to extend my sincere and heartfelt congratulations to you and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the auspicious 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

I would like to particularly note that the past period has been rich with memorable events in our cooperation, with relations developing consistently across all fields. A robust legal framework and effective institutional mechanisms, along with multilateral formats, have been established to comprehensively and sustainably strengthen our comprehensive long-term relations.

Undoubtedly, the fraternal ties and strong bonds of friendship that unite Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, coupled with our regular and productive high-level dialogues, serve the common progress of our brotherly peoples.

In particular, the complete elevation of our interstate relations to a new historic stage of alliance in recent years can be regarded as a brilliant practical expression of our firm political will and joint consistent efforts.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I am confident that our strategic partnership, grounded in principles of mutual trust and respect, will continue to develop rapidly across all priority areas, including politics, economy, trade, transport, logistics, energy, industry, agriculture, tourism, and culture.

Undoubtedly, our upcoming series of important meetings this year—both in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan—will provide favorable opportunities not only to discuss the prospects of our bilateral relations but also for an in-depth exchange of views on the most pressing issues of regional partnership.

On this landmark occasion in the chronicle of our multifaceted relations, I once again congratulate Your Excellency, and wish you robust health, family happiness, great success in your highly responsible state activities, and peace, security, prosperity, and sustainable progress for the brotherly people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.