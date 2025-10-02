Turkiye aims to become global hub for 5G technology

2 October 2025 19:49 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, has said that 5G will serve as a strategic milestone in the country’s digital transformation, underlining the government’s ambition to build an ecosystem based on domestic production.

“We want to turn our country into a technology hub that not only develops 5G systems locally but also exports them to global markets,” Uraloğlu stated. He emphasized that ongoing projects would pave the way for high-value exports while boosting national technological capacity.

As part of the “End-to-End Domestic and National 5G Project,” Turkiye plans to produce both base stations and core network components within the country. Uraloğlu announced that 5G infrastructure will be required to include at least 60 percent domestically produced equipment and 30 percent nationally developed communication technologies. This approach, he noted, will strengthen Turkiye’s telecommunications industry while reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.

The minister also highlighted the broader economic benefits of the initiative. “Through local production, we will both protect our domestic market and achieve the capacity to compete globally,” he said, adding that the move would also contribute directly to reducing Turkiye’s current account deficit.

Uraloğlu pointed to high-tech exports as a key priority of economic policy, stressing that 5G investments would enhance Turkiye’s R&D and patent capabilities. In the longer term, he said, Turkiye aims to be an active player in shaping 6G technologies as well.

Beyond telecommunications, 5G will have transformative effects across multiple sectors. In industry, it will accelerate automation; in transportation, it will enable smart solutions; in healthcare, it will support digitalization; and in finance, it will provide secure data flows. “We are not only planning for 5G but also preparing for technologies beyond 5G,” Uraloğlu concluded. “These steps will increase Turkiye’s technology exports and strengthen our competitive edge in the global marketplace.”