Korean cuisine feature by food companies at Anuga 2025 in Germany

3 October 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Major Korean food companies are shining the spotlight on K-food at Anuga 2025, which takes place from Saturday to Wednesday in Cologne, Germany. For the first time, Korea will be featured as the guest country at the world’s largest food trade fair, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.



According to industry officials on Thursday, leading Korean brands such as Nongshim, Dongwon Group, Daesang, Lotte Wellfood, Samyang Foods, and Pulmuone will participate with booths. The fair will host around 8,000 companies from 118 countries and is expected to attract 150,000 visitors from the food and retail sectors.

Nongshim and Pulmuone plan to showcase popular Korean snacks. Nongshim will operate a booth styled as a Shin Ramyun snack bar, offering tastings including the popular Shin Ramyun Toomba. The company will also unveil a new product, Shin Ramyun Kimchi Fried Noodles, aimed at global markets.

Pulmuone will highlight tofu, Asian noodles, rice balls, tteokbokki (spicy sticky rice cakes), and gimbap (seaweed rice rolls), alongside a range of health-focused and vegan products.

Pulmuone Chairman Lee Hyo-yul and CEO Lee Woo-bong will attend the event. Recently, Pulmuone opened a sales office in Amsterdam and plans to establish a European subsidiary later this year to strengthen its foothold in the region.

Dongwon Group will present its exhibition under the slogan “Answering Needs.” Dongwon F&B will focus on its tuna products, which contain 25 grams of protein per can—almost half of the daily recommended intake for an adult. Its Yangban brand will showcase essential Korean foods such as tteokbokki, dried seaweed, kimchi, and instant rice.

“We aim to promote healthy, Korean-style products to global food buyers who have a strong interest in K-food,” said Yoo Seol-a, head of overseas marketing at Dongwon F&B.

Samyang Foods, famous for its fiery Buldak spicy noodles, will make its debut at Anuga. The company’s booth, branded “Buldak Spicy Club,” will highlight Buldak noodles and sauces. Vice Chairman Kim Jung-soo will attend in person.

“We expect Anuga to strengthen Buldak’s position as a leading K-spicy brand and help expand our international markets,” the company said.

Daesang will focus on kimchi in Europe, hosting a cooking show featuring Michelin-starred chef Fabrizio Ferrari, who will create innovative fusion dishes using kimchi.

Binggrae will introduce its fish-shaped ice cream sandwich, Bungeoppang Samanco, to European buyers for the first time, while Lotte Wellfood will showcase Pepero and its sugar-free Zero brand.

“Korea is joining the world’s largest food fair as the guest country at a time when the global Korean Wave is boosting the popularity of K-food,” said Park Jin-sun, chairman of the Korea Food Industry Association and CEO of Sempio Food. “This event will help K-food establish itself not only as a consumer product but as an integral part of global culture.”