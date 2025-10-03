Azerbaijan sees growth in competitiveness thanks to economic reforms, says Minister

3 October 2025 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The economic reforms led by President Ilham Aliyev have significantly boosted the competitiveness of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, said Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at the 2nd National Competition Forum.

Azernews reports, Jabbarov noted that the peace agreement signed on August 8 in the United States is expected to further strengthen international interest in Azerbaijan’s economy. He added that this development will also give rise to new opportunities for regional integration.

“The core strength of our economic policy lies in the non-oil and gas sector,” the minister emphasized. “Between 2021 and 2024, the non-oil sector has grown by 6.7%. Naturally, we are constantly looking for ways to accelerate this growth.”

Jabbarov also highlighted a major milestone: Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports have doubled over the past six years.