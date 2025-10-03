Open trial of former separatist leaders accused of crimes against humanity to resume in Baku

3 October 2025 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The open trial of several former leaders and figures of the separatist regime in Garabagh, charged with committing grave crimes against peace and humanity, will continue next week at the Baku Military Court, Azernews reports.

According to Azernews, the proceedings are scheduled for October 6 under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev, and reserve Judge Gunel Samadova.

Among the defendants are Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others. They face charges for crimes including the planning and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and multiple other violations arising from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

In total, 15 individuals are being tried within the criminal case, which reflects numerous offenses committed by Armenian state officials, armed forces, and illegal armed groups. According to the prosecution, these crimes were carried out under direct orders and instructions from Armenia’s leadership, with material, technical, and personnel support provided by the state.

The list of accused also includes former Armenian leaders and commanders such as Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Vazgen Manukyan, Vazgen Sargsyan, Samvel Babayan, Vitali Balasanyan, Zori Balayan, Seyran Ohanyan, Monte Melkonyan, and others, who are cited as organizers and perpetrators of the crimes in question.

The charges cover a wide range of articles under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including:

Article 100 – planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression;

Articles 102–107 – crimes against humanity, including genocide, extermination, slavery, deportation, and persecution;

Articles 109–116 – violations of international humanitarian law, torture, mercenary activity, and war crimes;

Articles 214–218, 278–279 – terrorism, financing of terrorism, creation of criminal organizations, forcible seizure of power, and establishment of illegal armed groups.

The court proceedings are viewed as a landmark step in holding accountable those responsible for crimes committed during Armenia’s decades-long aggression against Azerbaijan and its civilian population.