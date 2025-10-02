ASELSAN overtakes Borsa Istanbul with historic valuation

2 October 2025 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye’s defense industry giant ASELSAN has surpassed a market capitalization of 1 trillion lira on Borsa Istanbul, marking a historic milestone. Supported by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts and the positive impact of Türkiye’s economic management policies, ASELSAN has become the most valuable company on the BIST 100 index.

