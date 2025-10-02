Azernews.Az

Thursday October 2 2025

OpenAI becomes world’s most valuable private company with valuation in hundreds of billions

2 October 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)
American company OpenAI, the developer of the GPT chatbot, has become the most valuable private company in the world after completing a secondary share sale to investors, with an estimated valuation of $500 billion, Azernews reports.

