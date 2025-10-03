Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan discuss expanding peaceful nuclear cooperation

3 October 2025 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have held discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and atomic technologies, Azernews reports.

The talks were held between Chairman of the Kazakhstan Atomic Energy Agency, Almasadam Satkaliyev, and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov.

The meeting focused on exchanging expertise in the regulation and oversight of the atomic industry, ensuring nuclear and radiation safety, environmental monitoring, and the handling of radioactive materials.

Both sides also discussed training and upskilling specialists, diversifying cooperation prospects, and introducing modern nuclear technologies.

“Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are brotherly nations, united by long-standing ties and a shared commitment to the safe and peaceful development of nuclear energy. We are determined to continue exchanging expertise and strengthening our cooperation, which will benefit both our countries and the wider region,” said Satkaliyev.