Azerbaijani stand set up at European Languages Fair [PHOTOS]

3 October 2025 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has been represented at European Languages Fair in Sofia, Azernews reports.

The event, which took place at Ivan Vazov National Theater, covered 19 languages and was organized in collaboration with language and culture institutes that are members of EUNIC-Bulgaria, as well as cultural centers, consulates, and embassies of non-EU countries, under the auspices of the European Commission's "Written Translations" Directorate in Bulgaria.

The Azerbaijan Language and Culture Center, operating under Sofia University's Saint Kliment Ohridski, joined the initiative again this year, introducing festival participants to the Azerbaijani language, culture, and literature.

The center's stand was supported by students specializing in Turkology—Katrin Nikova and Veronika Balkancı, who study Azerbaijani language. They provided guests with detailed information about the Center’s activities and the Azerbaijani and Turkish languages taught in the Turkology department.

At the stand, translations of works by Azerbaijani writers and poets into various European languages, including Bulgarian, were presented. The display also included interesting facts about Azerbaijan, excerpts from Margarita Pavlova's book "Plamıçka and Plamıçko" dedicated to Azerbaijan, and educational leaflets titled "Would you like to learn expressions in several Turkic languages?"

It is noteworthy that the main goal of the presentation was to promote the activities of the Azerbaijan Center created by Baku Slavic University and to make the Azerbaijani language taught in the Turkology department of the Faculty of Classical and Modern Philology at Sofia University more appealing to young people, encouraging them to choose this field of study.