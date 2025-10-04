Jabrayil: Story of one district’s liberation, one nation’s pride

4 October 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In the long arc of protracted conflicts, certain regions transcend their geographic identity and become symbols — catalysts for change, emblems of resilience, and turning points in national consciousness. Jabrayil, a district in southern Azerbaijan, is one such place. Its occupation and liberation are etched into the collective memory of the Azerbaijani people, not merely as historical events, but as emotional milestones that define a generation.

Jabrayil, one of Azerbaijan’s ancient settlements, was occupied on August 23, 1993, by Armenian armed forces. The scale of devastation was staggering: one city, four settlements, and 92 villages were completely destroyed. The district’s infrastructure and cultural heritage were ravaged — 72 schools, 8 hospitals, 150 cultural centers, and 132 historical monuments were destroyed. The total damage was estimated at $13.9 billion. But beyond the numbers lies a deeper tragedy: 52,000 people became internally displayed. Saying “they became internally displaced” may sound simple in words, but in reality, it meant the collapse of lives. Families lost homes and properties they had built with decades of labor, forced to flee with nothing but their lives, enduring years in tents or cramped administrative buildings.

And Jabrayil was not alone. Over 750,000 Azerbaijanis from Garabagh and surrounding regions, and more than 250,000 refugees expelled from Armenia, shared this fate. Yet this suffering did not break the spirit of the Azerbaijani people. On the contrary, it galvanized them. As the saying goes, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. The pain became a unifying force, a shared purpose. The belief that occupied territories would one day be liberated began — symbolically and strategically — with Jabrayil.

In 2016, during the Four-Day War, Azerbaijani forces liberated strategic heights around the village of Cocuq Mərcanlı in Jabrayil. This victory was more than a military success; it was a psychological breakthrough. For the first time in decades, displaced families returned to their ancestral lands. Cocuq Mərcanlı became the herald of the “Great Return,” reigniting hope and reinforcing belief in the possibility of full liberation.

That belief was vindicated in 2020, during the 44-day Patriotic War. On October 4, Jabrayil became the first major settlement to be liberated. The district witnessed some of the largest tank battles in the South Caucasus, resulting in decisive Azerbaijani victories. These battles not only shifted the military balance but also shattered the myth of Armenian invincibility. The psychological tide turned. Confidence surged among Azerbaijani soldiers and citizens alike. Jabrayil once again became a symbol — this time, of triumph.

Today, Jabrayil is free. Its people are no longer displaced. Under state programs, families are returning to rebuild their lives and their homeland. The ashes of destruction are giving way to the foundations of renewal. Today, 117 families — 364 citizens — will celebrate Jabrayil City Day not as guests or refugees, but as permanent residents of their ancestral land. They will live in modern four- and five-story buildings, fully equipped with amenities, surrounded by parks, social facilities, underground and surface parking lots, playgrounds, and sports areas. Their joy knows no bounds.

For 30 years, these citizens lived with longing. Today, they live with pride. They express heartfelt gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, the victorious Commander-in-Chief, and to the brave Azerbaijani Army that restored their dignity. They honor the martyrs who gave their lives so others could return home, and they pray for the health of wounded veterans who carry the scars of war. The people of Jabrayil feel the full embrace of the state’s care and support. And they believe — with unwavering conviction — that their homeland will soon blossom into one of Azerbaijan’s most vibrant regions.

Jabrayil is no longer just a district on the map. It is a testament to the resilience of a nation, the power of unity, and the promise of rebirth. It reminds us that even in the darkest chapters of history, there is light — and that with courage, sacrifice, and faith, a people can reclaim not only their land but their future.