Azerbaijan boosts exports of electrode products to Turkmenistan [PHOTOS]

3 October 2025 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

“Gedik Kaynak” LLC, a resident of the Neftchala Industrial District managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency, has exported another 100 tons of electrode products to Turkmenistan. According to the agency, the company will gradually deliver a total of 600 tons of products to the country, Azernews reports.

Registered as a resident of the Neftchala Industrial District in 2021, “Gedik Kaynak” LLC currently produces electrodes in eight sizes, including two types. In the next stage, the enterprise plans to expand its product range by launching the production of stainless steel and aluminum electrodes.

As the only electrode producer in Azerbaijan, the enterprise has an annual production capacity of 330 tons. With an investment value of 7.5 million manats (about $4.4 million), it has also created more than 20 permanent jobs.

In addition to meeting domestic demand under the “Geka” brand, the company exports its products to Iraq, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, while negotiations are underway to enter the Russian and Kazakh markets.