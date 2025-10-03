Gulnara Khalilova presents her fashion collection at Turkistan World Craft Fest-2025 [PHOTOS]

3 October 2025 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

The collection "Shebeke" by the famous Azerbaijani designer Gulnara Khalilova has been successfully presented at Turkistan World Craft Fest-2025, held in the city of Turkestan, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The festival took place as part of the opening of the "Craftsmen’s Village" in Turkestan.

The "Shebeke" collection, inspired by traditional Azerbaijani stained glass art, became a true highlight of the festival. This collection, which combines modern design elements with national art, generated significant interest.

"The Craftsmen's Village is envisioned as a center for cultural tourism and education in the field of crafts. It will preserve and pass on traditional technologies to future generations. The main goal is not only to showcase the rich traditions of handicraft art but also to strengthen cultural ties between Turkic-speaking nations," said Gulnara Khalilova.

Participants in the festival included representatives from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Tajikistan, Russia, China, and Kazakhstan. Each presented unique handmade items reflecting the culture and craft traditions of their country. The main focus was on ceramics, textiles, works in carpet weaving, and jewelry-making. The event also featured presentations of traditional technologies, craft fairs, workshops, gastronomic zones, and folklore performances.

Gulnara Khalilova is the head of the Azerbaijan National Costume Center, a member of the Eurasian Association of Ethno-Designers, a Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, and the founder of the Cizgi brand.

Her collections have been successfully showcased at Fashion Weeks and international events in the USA, the UK, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, Serbia, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and other countries.